Tennis racket, baseball bat used in attacks at Sonora shopping center

A Sonora man faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon after using a tennis racket and baseball bat to strike people at a shopping center Sunday and Monday, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.
Early Sunday afternoon, a relative of the Junction Shopping Center manager was in the now-vacant former McDonald’s restaurant there when a man entered and began to strike her with the racket. He hit her several times, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson. She blocked most of the blows with her forearm but was hit once in the face.
The woman suffered minor injuries and did not receive treatment at the scene, Benson said.
The same man also swung the racket at a KFC employee, the sergeant said. The victims said they did not know the man or why he was attacking them. A deputy arrived at the scene, but the man already had left the area.
On Monday morning just before 9, the Sheriff’s Office got a report from the same shopping center, at Mono Way and Tuolumne Road, that a man in the drive-thru at Jack in the Box had tried to hit the cashier in the face with a wooden baseball bat.
The man, later identified by authorities as 41-year-old Wayne Winford Howard Jr. of Sonora, then drove to the front of the restaurant, got out of his truck and swung the bat at another employee who was writing down the license plate number, Benson said.
Howard struck the employee several times on the hands, arms and hip. That victim also suffered minor injuries and was not treated at the scene, Benson said.
Deputies arrived at the scene and ordered Howard to drop the bat, Benson said. He complied and was arrested.
Howard was identified by the victim at the former McDonald’s as the man who had hit her with the tennis racket the day before. Howard was booked into the Tuolumne County jail on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
There was no indication Howard was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but he does appear to have some mental illness, Benson said.
