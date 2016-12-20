Turlock boy, 14, faces felony charge after new house vandalized

A 14-year-old Turlock boy has been arrested and a 17-year-old male is wanted after $30,000 worth of damage was done to a new home in Keyes on Dec. 11, according to a post on the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism. The 17-year-old is being sought on the same charge.
About 2 a.m. Dec. 11, a Keyes resident heard the sound of breaking glass at the construction site of a new home in the 5200 block of Davina Way, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies were called and found the home with holes in walls, broken windows and extensive water damage. The damage to the home was estimated at $30,000, the Sheriff’s Department said.
During the investigation, the deputies found a fingerprint in the home, which led to the arrest of the 14-year-old.
