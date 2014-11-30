Births (12/01/14)

Local

November 30, 2014 07:28 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call (209) 578-2178.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Nov. 11

PADILLA: Kaitlin and Jose, Ceres, boy

Nov. 12

ESPINOSA: Anita and Javier Galvan,Modesto, girl

MENDOZA: Vivian and Javier Perez, Stockton, boy

Nov. 13

ROBLES: Andrea and Jerome, Salida, girl

HENDERSON: Jennifer and Jacob, Lodi, girl

Nov. 14

JACKSON: Jessica and Robert Jr., Ceres, boy

GARRISON: Rachael and Eric, Mountain House, girl

DICKENS: Ashley and Aric Malberg, Modesto, boy

Nov. 15

DIAZ: Lena and Isaac Jr., Ceres, boy

HURTADO: Marisela and Alberto, Ceres, boy

RIOS: Roxana and Antonio Lujan, Modesto, boy

FAZIL: Leeda and Dawer, Lathrop, boy

Nov. 16

RODRIGUES: Ronnie and Paul, Escalon, girl

De WINKLE: Marissa and Jeremy, Modesto, girl

ZARAGOZA: Christian and Ricardo, Modesto, girl

GUERRERO: Elizabeth and Abel, Modesto, boy

ROBELS: Yolanda and Israel, Stockton, girl

BELL: Brittany and Steven Miller, Modesto, boy

Nov. 17

MAGANA: Melissa and Adam Resendez, Riverbank, boy

CHEA: Kimsan and Cha, Modesto, girl

MILLS: Samantha and Derek, Modesto, boy

PARKER: Amanda and Jeffrey, Modesto, boy

RIOS: Mellisaruby and Abgek, Modesto, boy

Nov. 18

MONTEZ: Trella and David Jr., Modesto, twins, boys

HINTON: Constance and William, Lodi, girl

STITH: Ashley and Chris Lockwood, Stockton, boy

Emanuel Medical Center

Nov. 15

BAEZ: Tracy, Livingston, boy

PADILLA: Guadalupe and Ampelio, Delhi, girl

IRELAN: Amanda and Roy, Atwater, girl

PARSONS: Danielle, Turlock, boy

IBARRA: Silvia and Jose Godinez, Livingston, boy

GUZMAN-HERNANDEZ: Sandra and Alejandro Gonzalez, Atwater, girl

SALAS: Breann, Turlock, boy

GARCIA: Alma, Winton, boy

Nov. 16

ROBLES: Yaritza, Hughson, boy

ROS: Sokunthea, Delhi, girl

Nov. 17

MENDOZA: Paulina and Pedro, Keyes, boy

UMEUGOJI: Chinenye and Emeka, Tracy, boy

DE LA TORRE: Hortencia and Saul, Turlock, girl

CISNEROS: Jeanette, Turlock, girl

Nov. 18

FIERROS: Sandra and Edwin Lopez, Turlock, boy

CREEKMUR: Crystal and Daniel Adams, Modesto, boy

MENDONCA: Courtney, Newman, girl

Nov. 19

PIMENTEL: Guadalupe and Juan Avalos, Delhi, girl

MARTINEZ: Alyssa, Turlock, girl

