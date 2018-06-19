Modesto woman passes out. What hospital staff found led to the rescue of her roommates

Quick follow-up by hospital staff tending to one woman who had passed out led to the rescue of four other people, Modesto officials said.
Firefighters rescued four people inside a Modesto home early Tuesday after hospital staff alerted them that a woman brought in earlier had symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. Officials say the residents could have died if hospital staff and dispatchers had not followed up on the earlier incident.
"Given a few more hours, it definitely could've been tragic," said Modesto Fire Division Chief Tim Tietjen.
The incident began about 4 a.m., when Modesto firefighters responded to a call for medical assistance for a woman at a home in the 900 block of Tokay Avenue, a few blocks east of McHenry Avenue.
Tietjen said the woman exhibited signs of an altered level of consciousness. Firefighters helped American Medical Response medics in getting the woman onto a gurney and into an ambulance for a trip to a local hospital.
There was no indication at the time that the woman or anyone else inside the home was suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning or that a portable generator was being used, Tietjen said.
About 5:10 a.m., fire officials received a call from a dispatcher relaying information from hospital staff that the woman hospitalized about an hour earlier was suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. Tietjen said the woman told hospital staff that there were others still at the home.
Firefighters went back to the Tokay Avenue home to check on the other residents. The firefighters knocked on the home's door but could not get anyone to answer. Modesto police were called to assist. Tietjen said the firefighters found the front door was unlocked and opened it.
A fire captain in the doorway spotted a person who was unresponsive. Tietjen said firefighters near the front door had a portable carbon monoxide monitor, and the device's alarm started ringing.
Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless and tasteless. But the firefighters could smell exhaust coming from a motor, which turned out to be coming from a portable generator.
The firefighters put on their breathing apparatus and went inside to pull out the four residents, who each had signs of altered level of consciousness. Two ambulances were called to take the patients to a hospital.
The source of the carbon monoxide was the portable generator the residents were using to provide electricity, according to fire officials. The generator was found running in a crawl space under the home.
Tietjen said the residents had been without electricity for a few days, but it was unclear why. It also was unclear what the generator was powering in the home overnight.
