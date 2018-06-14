Badges and blisters: Cops carry the torch for Special Olympics

A group of law enforcement officers on Thursday ran through Stanislaus County to raise money for Special Olympics athletes who participate in competitions.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981, but this was the first time the event was run through Stanislaus County. The event has raised more than $600 million for Special Olympics since its inception.
The 13 law enforcement officers ran just under 26 miles from the Merced County line just south of Turlock to the San Joaquin County line just north of Salida.
The run started about 7 a.m. Thursday on South Golden State Boulevard with a ceremonial torch lighting by Turlock Police Chief Nino Amirfar. Sheriff Adam Christianson also was on hand. The runners made brief stops in Modesto and Salida before Christianson handed off the torch to the Ripon Police Department.
To donate online, visit the Special Olympics donor drive page or visit the Heroes of Stanislaus County Facebook page.
