Motorcyclist dies in crash near Stevinson

A 20-year-old San Jose man died early Sunday after he drove off the road and fell off his motorcycle along Highway 165, just south of the Merced River.
David Barajas Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Eric Zuniga, a spokesman for the Merced area office of the California Highway Patrol.
Zuniga said it was unclear to investigators when the crash occurred. Hernandez was found about 5:30 a.m. Sunday just north of Stevinson.
The CHP determined the crash occurred along Highway 165, just south of Westside Boulevard, where there's a curve in the road.
Hernandez was heading north at unknown speed on a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, which went off the road and onto the west shoulder.
Zuniga said Hernandez was ejected from the motorcycle. Hernandez was found on the road's west shoulder. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
CHP investigators on Tuesday had not determined whether alcohol or drugs were are a factor in the crash.
