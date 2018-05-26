Family got out but two dogs were trapped inside as Modesto Fire Department arrived

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire in central Modesto early Saturday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., the Modesto Fire Department was dispatched to a call for a house fire on the 1400 block of Oakwood Drive, just west of Roosevelt Park. Neighbors had reported there might be people trapped inside. When fire crews arrived they saw smoke coming from inside the building.
All the residents were already outside the house. One occupant suffered an injury while helping to evacuate another family member. Emergency personnel treated and transported the injured person to a local hospital.
Firefighters were told there were two large dogs who had not made it outside. They located the family pets inside and administered oxygen via specially designed pet masks. Once stable, the rescued dogs were transported to a local vet for observation.
Fire crews were able to contain the blaze the home's living room and kitchen, which both suffered significant damage. Department officials said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental. The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents and a California Firefighter Foundation Save Card was provided to assist them in the first few days after the fire.
Comments