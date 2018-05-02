Authorities investigating Turlock house fire that threatened nearby homes

Authorities this week were investigating a fire that destroyed a vacant house late Monday and threatened nearby homes in a neighborhood just north of Bristol Park.
The fire occurred about 11 p.m. Monday at the home in the 2700 block of East Tuolumne Road in Turlock.
The Turlock Fire Department responded to a report of the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found flames had engulfed the house.
Fire officials said the blaze produced embers that drifted onto nearby homes. The firefighters quickly attached hose lines to a hydrant, giving them the ability to protect the threatened homes.
Ceres Fire Department crews, assisting Turlock firefighters, simultaneously applied a master stream and a large hose line onto the main body of the fire. The crews were then able to protect the threatened neighborhood homes downwind from the blaze, fire officials said.
Firefighters corralled the blaze and kept the flames on the burning vacant house. The straying embers did not start any other fires. Turlock police officers and American Medical Response medics also assisted at the scene.
Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire.
Authorities ask anyone with information about this fire to contact Fire Marshal Mark Gomez at 209-669-2119 or mgomez@turlock.ca.us.
