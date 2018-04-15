These Girl Scouts do more than sell cookies. Ceres troop gives care packs to homeless

Girl Scout Kristianna Holquin, 9, middle, troop leader Emily Maeyama, middle left, and her troop members from Ceres, hand out care packages to homeless people in downtown Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, April 14, 2018. The girls from troop 3269 spent two months gathering donations to assemble the package of toiletries and snacks for their yearly community service project. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com