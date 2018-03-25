Firefighters rescue dog as blaze guts home's garage near Ceres

A blaze gutted a garage early Sunday, but firefighters kept the flames from burning the rest of the house near Ceres.
The fire was reported shortly after 1 a.m. at the home in the 1400 block of Solar Avenue, just east of Herndon Road and a few blocks south of the Tuolumne River.
Firefighters quickly corralled the blaze in the garage, according to the Modesto Fire Department. The firefighters rescued one dog from the burning home.
The residents were not home when the fire started, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.
Fire investigators were still trying to cause and origin of the fire. Firefighters from the Ceres Fire Department and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District also assisted in tackling the blaze.
