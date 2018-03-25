Firefighters containing shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday March 25, 2018, at the home in the 1400 block of Solar Avenue, just east of Herndon Road near Ceres, California.
Firefighters rescue dog as blaze guts home's garage near Ceres

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

March 25, 2018 10:14 AM

A blaze gutted a garage early Sunday, but firefighters kept the flames from burning the rest of the house near Ceres.

The fire was reported shortly after 1 a.m. at the home in the 1400 block of Solar Avenue, just east of Herndon Road and a few blocks south of the Tuolumne River.

Firefighters quickly corralled the blaze in the garage, according to the Modesto Fire Department. The firefighters rescued one dog from the burning home.

Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday March 25, 2018, in the 1400 block of Solar Avenue, just east of Herndon Road near Ceres, California.
Modesto Fire Department

The residents were not home when the fire started, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators were still trying to cause and origin of the fire. Firefighters from the Ceres Fire Department and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District also assisted in tackling the blaze.

