Riverbank welcomes weed dispensary No. 2

Despite passionate objections from people worried about problems from commercial marijuana, city leaders this week approved a second dispensary.
Mayor Richard O'Brien said City Hall has received seven more applications, none of which will get anywhere. The first two — one at busy Patterson and Oakdale roads, and the second downtown — will serve as Riverbank's guinea pigs, he indicated.
"Just because we're trying to control a dangerous situation doesn't make (our decision) immoral," the mayor said.
Neither has yet to open. The council on Tuesday upheld last month's approval for Flavors, at Patterson and Oakdale, then reversed the city Planning Commission's denial for Riverbank Cannabis Collective, allowing it to open in a few months in the former Riverbank Hotel, now vacant, at 6609 Third St.
Never miss a local story.
Several people objected to both over nearly three hours at the council meeting.
"The last thing we need is a marijuana dispensary," said Jennifer Miyakawa, a Riverbank resident and trustee of the Sylvan Union School District.
Arthur Hidalgo said, "Why do you want to do this to us?"
"This is the city of action," said resident Anabel Gammon, citing Riverbank's motto. "It's going to be the city of pot."
Council members noted that they had studied for a year strategies for dealing with the legalization of recreational pot, and decided that regulating businesses in town is better than battling black-market sales. Approved dispensaries will pay tens of thousands of dollars each month in fees that can be used for more police, and the city can close a dispensary that doesn't follow strict rules laid out in contracts with City Hall, officials said.
"You have to open your minds a little bit, because the world is changing," said Councilman Cal Campbell. "At least give them a chance. If it doesn't work, we can get rid of them."
Applicants of the downtown venue, whose umbrella organization is called Friends and Family Association, said their Sacramento store is in an exclusive neighborhood and has helped property values, and countless children have walked by every school day for 10 years without once knocking on their door. Security guards will not permit children at either Riverbank location, proponents said.
The downtown dispensary will offer massage with cannabis creams and color therapy, a holistic wellness technique.
"A lot of people are approaching this subject from fear, which is completely understandable," said Kimberly Cargile, a Friends and Family board member. "We know this is challenging to come into a conservative community. We're here to provide a positive impact."
Attorney Doug White, representing the city, noted that other agencies have likewise planned to regulate marijuana dispensaries, including Modesto, Oakdale, Ceres, Patterson and Sonora, and Stanislaus County. Modesto leaders will cap theirs at 10, with none downtown. Newman leaders voted not to regulate.
The Riverbank council unanimously supported Flavors at Patterson and Oakdale, but Councilwoman Cindy Fosi cast a dissenting vote against the downtown dispensary. "I'm concerned we're moving too fast," she said, asking for a postponement to see how the first is received.
Other leaders think it would be unwise to give one dispensary a monopoly, White said.
O'Brien suggested that the downtown shop be required to close during Cheese and Wine, Riverbank's signature street festival in October, as well as during the Christmas parade.
Garth Stapley: 209-578-2390
Comments