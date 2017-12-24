She was cold to the touch, with no sign of pulse. Today, she shares story of horrific crash.

Cherise Chipponeri with her daughter Aurora, 15 months, stand in church as her husband Ben sits during service. Cherise Chipponeri shared her testimony at her church, Echoes of Praise Pentecostal Church in Ceres, California, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Chipponeri was in a horrific accident a year ago on Scenic Drive east of Boden Avenue that seriously injured herself and two of her children. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com