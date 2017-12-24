Bertolotti Disposal collects garbage and green waste in an alley behind Princeton Avenue in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, June 30, 2016.
Local

Temporary changes for garbage service in Modesto

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

December 24, 2017 11:25 AM

City officials on Sunday morning notified Modesto residents that there will be some temporary changes to their garbage pick-up service over the next two weeks.

There will be no garbage pick-ups on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Other temporary changes garbage pickups:

  • Monday customers will receive service on Tuesday.

  • Tuesday customers will receive service on Wednesday.

  • Wednesday customers will receive service on Thursday

  • Thursday customers will receive service on Friday.

  • Friday customers will receive service on Saturday.

