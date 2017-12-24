Temporary changes for garbage service in Modesto

City officials on Sunday morning notified Modesto residents that there will be some temporary changes to their garbage pick-up service over the next two weeks.
There will be no garbage pick-ups on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
Other temporary changes garbage pickups:
- Monday customers will receive service on Tuesday.
- Tuesday customers will receive service on Wednesday.
- Wednesday customers will receive service on Thursday
- Thursday customers will receive service on Friday.
- Friday customers will receive service on Saturday.
