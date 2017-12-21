It was a 1-foot Yosemite seedling in 1932. This week, it destroyed 3 cars in Hughson

More Videos

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Pause
Take a stroll down Christmas Tree Lane in Ceres 1:11

Take a stroll down Christmas Tree Lane in Ceres

High winds leave a mess in Hughson 0:51

High winds leave a mess in Hughson

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 0:28

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Local football players sign letters of intent 1:31

Local football players sign letters of intent

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 1:50

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home

Trailer for star-studded 'Ocean's 8' starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna... 2:32

Trailer for star-studded 'Ocean's 8' starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna...

  • High winds leave a mess in Hughson

    A pine tree blew down in high winds on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, crushing three of a neighbor’s vehicles on Third Street near Locust Street in Hughson, California. The 124-foot tree long – and vehicles – remain in place five days later, waiting for insurance to sort out the mess.

A pine tree blew down in high winds on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, crushing three of a neighbor’s vehicles on Third Street near Locust Street in Hughson, California. The 124-foot tree long – and vehicles – remain in place five days later, waiting for insurance to sort out the mess. bclark@modbee.com
A pine tree blew down in high winds on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, crushing three of a neighbor’s vehicles on Third Street near Locust Street in Hughson, California. The 124-foot tree long – and vehicles – remain in place five days later, waiting for insurance to sort out the mess. bclark@modbee.com

Local

It was a 1-foot Yosemite seedling in 1932. This week, it destroyed 3 cars in Hughson

By Garth Stapley

gstapley@modbee.com

December 21, 2017 03:21 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:30 PM

Hughson

About noon Saturday, Paulo Romero slipped out of his Chevy Tahoe and went inside his house. Ten minutes later, the family heard and felt a humongous crash just outside the front door, and a familiar car alarm began wailing, so he feared a wayward driver must have plowed into one of his three vehicles parked outside.

It wasn’t a traffic accident. But all three vehicles were totaled, crushed like proverbial tin cans under the neighbor’s massive, 120-foot pine tree that blew down in the moderate wind storm.

“It was the tallest tree in Hughson, till noon Saturday,” said its owner, Linda Madewell. “Now it’s the longest tree in Hughson.”

Neighbors rushed to make sure no one was hurt. People crowded around as a firetruck rolled up. City crews sawed off the top and various limbs poking into Third Street, a bit north of Locust Street, clearing one lane for traffic.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It was crazy,” said across-the-street neighbor Eva Hutton.

Five days later, most of the enormous tree remained sprawled with the three vehicles pinned helplessly underneath, as those involved waited for insurance to sort out the mess. Passing cars slowed to get a good look; a few pedestrians surveyed the wreckage.

Having lost the used SUV that Romero had acquired only a month ago, plus his wife’s Ford F-150 pickup and his son’s Lexus, the family is getting by with a car loaned by a friend.

“I was devastated when I looked out and saw his cars,” Madewell said. “The tree crushed — I’m going to repeat that word — crushed his three cars.”

The tree showed no sign of disease, said Jaylen French, development director at City Hall. Wind gusts that day, measured at the Modesto Airport, reached 44 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Madewell and her husband bought their place in 1984, according to property records. They learned that previous owners paid a visit in 1931 or 1932 to a son working on roads in Yosemite National Park. While there, they dug up a 1-foot pine seedling and transplanted it to their front yard on Third Street in Hughson.

Over the years, it grew. And grew, and grew.

“People just couldn’t help but look up, it was so high,” Madewell said. “The elderly gentleman on the corner would pray that it wouldn’t fall in his direction. So people have been praying over this tree for 40 years.”

Maybe it worked, as no one was in the cars or in Romero’s front yard when it fell. It dented his rain gutter and ruined fencing for three yards, but missed his house.

“We’re lucky,” said Romero, who bought his house nine years ago and still has no regrets. “Ten minutes made a difference for us. Ten minutes ... It could have been another story.”

Garth Stapley: 209-578-2390

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Pause
Take a stroll down Christmas Tree Lane in Ceres 1:11

Take a stroll down Christmas Tree Lane in Ceres

High winds leave a mess in Hughson 0:51

High winds leave a mess in Hughson

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 0:28

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Local football players sign letters of intent 1:31

Local football players sign letters of intent

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 1:50

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home

Trailer for star-studded 'Ocean's 8' starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna... 2:32

Trailer for star-studded 'Ocean's 8' starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna...

  • Man shot to death in west Modesto

    A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide.

Man shot to death in west Modesto

View More Video