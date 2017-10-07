More Videos

Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto 1:08

Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto

Pause
Knights Ferry cemetery project makes use of tractors, rakes ... and a jazz band 1:10

Knights Ferry cemetery project makes use of tractors, rakes ... and a jazz band

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device 1:02

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device

Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win 0:56

Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Manteca-Oakdale: Game Highlights 2:09

Manteca-Oakdale: Game Highlights

Enochs science students' cool new tool 2:01

Enochs science students' cool new tool

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:56

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:46

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:09

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

  • ‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce

‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce

Maria Figueroa mfigueroa@modbee.com