Crash at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto

Emergency crews responded to an accident on Highway 99 near Kansas Avenue in Modesto, CA, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. According to the California Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon overturned in the northbound lanes. Several people were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. (John Holland/jholland@modbee)
