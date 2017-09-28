Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in

Alan Ernst was sworn in as Modesto Fire Chief in front of Fire Station 1 on Thursday, Sept. 28. Ernst has served as interim chief since April and has worked in every rank in the department since 1997. Photos by Andy Alfaro. Video by Erin Tracy.
Firefighters from the Turlock Fire Department helped save Christmas for one local family after quickly extinguishing a vehicle fire at W. Main Street and S. Kilroy Road on Wednesday night. The car was involved in a collision and the occupant escaped without injury, according to a post on the Turlock Fire Department's Facebook page. The fire was extinguished and saved several Christmas presents that were in the trunk, the post said.
Modesto family Daniel, Leticia and Sophia Ramos discovered The Little Free Library Network when Sophia was hospitalized for more than a year. Returning home, they built a box themselves. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
The Letters To Santa program, a local charity organized by Modesto firefighter Justin Crone, kicked off the holiday season Monday, December 18, 2017 at Caswell Elementary School in Ceres, Calif. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee