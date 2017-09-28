More Videos

CHP Work to keep the streets safe 1:29

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Fire destroys wing of classrooms at Modesto's Bret Harte Elementary school 1:22

Modesto police investigating homicide at Mellis Park 0:52

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Local football players sign letters of intent 1:31

Students learn to Stop the Bleed 2:15

They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs? 5:24

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

  • Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in

    Alan Ernst was sworn in as Modesto Fire Chief in front of Fire Station 1 on Thursday, Sept. 28. Ernst has served as interim chief since April and has worked in every rank in the department since 1997. Photos by Andy Alfaro. Video by Erin Tracy.

Alan Ernst was sworn in as Modesto Fire Chief in front of Fire Station 1 on Thursday, Sept. 28. Ernst has served as interim chief since April and has worked in every rank in the department since 1997. Photos by Andy Alfaro. Video by Erin Tracy.
California Highway Patrol spent Friday, December 29, 2017 checking over 200 drivers that passed through their DUI checkpoint in North Modesto. One arrest was made for failing a field sobriety test.

Modesto Fire Departmentment battled a structure fire in the 1900 block of Joanne Avenue Wednesday, December 27, 2017. One person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide.

A distribution truck spilled about 15 to 20 cases of apple flavored vodka, an E.&J. Gallo Winery product, in downtown Modesto on Thursday. Looters quickly grabbed a number of unbroken bottles.

Firefighters from the Turlock Fire Department helped save Christmas for one local family after quickly extinguishing a vehicle fire at W. Main Street and S. Kilroy Road on Wednesday night. The car was involved in a collision and the occupant escaped without injury, according to a post on the Turlock Fire Department's Facebook page. The fire was extinguished and saved several Christmas presents that were in the trunk, the post said.

Modesto family Daniel, Leticia and Sophia Ramos discovered The Little Free Library Network when Sophia was hospitalized for more than a year. Returning home, they built a box themselves. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

The Letters To Santa program, a local charity organized by Modesto firefighter Justin Crone, kicked off the holiday season Monday, December 18, 2017 at Caswell Elementary School in Ceres, Calif. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee