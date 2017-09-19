More Videos

Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:43

Man shot to death in west Modesto

Pause
Take a stroll down Christmas Tree Lane in Ceres 1:11

Take a stroll down Christmas Tree Lane in Ceres

High winds leave a mess in Hughson 0:51

High winds leave a mess in Hughson

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 1:02

Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car 0:28

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Local football players sign letters of intent 1:31

Local football players sign letters of intent

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 1:50

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home

Trailer for star-studded 'Ocean's 8' starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna... 2:32

Trailer for star-studded 'Ocean's 8' starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna...

  • Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique

    The new Bellissima Boutique in Roseburg Square opened this month. Has women's clothing, accessories, home decor and bath products. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique

The new Bellissima Boutique in Roseburg Square opened this month. Has women's clothing, accessories, home decor and bath products. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)
Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com
Man shot to death in west Modesto

Crime

Man shot to death in west Modesto

A man was shot to death on Vernon Avenue in Modesto, California, on Friday, December 22, 2017. The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department is investigating a homicide.

Vodka spill in Modesto

Local

Vodka spill in Modesto

A distribution truck spilled about 15 to 20 cases of apple flavored vodka, an E.&J. Gallo Winery product, in downtown Modesto on Thursday. Looters quickly grabbed a number of unbroken bottles.

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

Turlock

Watch Turlock firefighters put out blaze, saving Christmas presents in trunk of car

Firefighters from the Turlock Fire Department helped save Christmas for one local family after quickly extinguishing a vehicle fire at W. Main Street and S. Kilroy Road on Wednesday night. The car was involved in a collision and the occupant escaped without injury, according to a post on the Turlock Fire Department's Facebook page. The fire was extinguished and saved several Christmas presents that were in the trunk, the post said.

Modesto child a little librarian

Local

Modesto child a little librarian

Modesto family Daniel, Leticia and Sophia Ramos discovered The Little Free Library Network when Sophia was hospitalized for more than a year. Returning home, they built a box themselves. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Santa visits Stanislaus County ahead of schedule

Local

Santa visits Stanislaus County ahead of schedule

The Letters To Santa program, a local charity organized by Modesto firefighter Justin Crone, kicked off the holiday season Monday, December 18, 2017 at Caswell Elementary School in Ceres, Calif. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee

Modesto fans review "The Last Jedi"

Local

Modesto fans review "The Last Jedi"

"The Last Jedi," the latest episode in the "Star War" series created by Modesto native George Lucas, opened to strong reviews at Brenden Theatres on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)