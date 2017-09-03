Fire near Creekside Golf Cours

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, urged extension of a federal program that allows residency for certain young people who entered the United States illegally with their parents in Modesto, CA, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)
A large American flag and flowers are pictured on Merle Avenue near Fine Avenue in northeast Modesto, Calif., where on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, a Modesto Police Department sergeant was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle.
Monday's partial solar eclipse in Modesto generated a lot of excitement. Our sun-gazing stops included Sylvan Elementary School and the Modesto Junior College West Campus. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com