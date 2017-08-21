Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Knight, 25, has been placed on leave and is under criminal investigation for an incident captured in this video that showed him repeatedly striking a man he and other law enforcement were trying to detain on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Modesto, California. The video was taken by Porter Villar and put on his YouTube page.
Randy Limburg talks about Karl Whitehead, the 70-year-old Modesto security guard who was killed in a parking garage on 11th Street in Modesto, California, early Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Residents came out to a vigil on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in support of Whitehead.