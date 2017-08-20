A bomb squad blew up suspicious items found inside an ice chest late Saturday (Aug. 19, 2017) near a baseball field at Eproson Park in Twain Harte, California.
Local

Bomb Squad detonates suspicious items found at Twain Harte park

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

August 20, 2017 10:32 AM

TWAIN HARTE

A sheriff’s bomb squad blew up some suspicious items found inside an ice chest late Saturday near a baseball field at Eproson Park.

A resident spotted the abandoned ice chest next to a fence at the park, just northwest of Highway 108 in Twain Harte. Inside the ice chest was several sealed PVC pipes containing liquid, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.

As a precaution, the Calaveras County sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called to the park to examine the suspicious materials. The items appeared to be homemade ice packs, but it was difficult for authorities to determine what type of liquid was inside the pipes.

The Bomb Squad detonated the materials with a controlled explosion as firefighters were standing-by at the park. Authorities later determined the materials inside the ice chest were not explosives.

Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394

