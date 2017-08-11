Long-absent scarecrow waves once more

Stanislas County Sheriff’s Department deputies were at the scene of a possible homicide. Crime scene tape blocked access to McGee Road just south of Roeding Road. A makeshift curtain was set up blocking what appeared to be a body in the middle of the road.
Mark Edward Mesiti appeared in Stanislaus County Superior Court Thursday (11-02-17) in Modesto, Calif. He wants to withdraw his guilty plea in the death of his daughter Alycia Mesiti. Video By:Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com
Teammates on the Central Valley Jets football team honored Xavier Smith, 5, who was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday, at Mellis Park in Modesto, CA, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)