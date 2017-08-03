Area evacuated after gas leak in Turlock

Authorities evacuated an area near the 1400 block of North Golden State Boulevard on Thursday morning for a reported gas leak.
The Turlock Fire Department responded to the reported gas leak shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said a backhoe struck an outside gas line, which caused the leak.
Fire officials were waiting for a crew from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to stop the gas leak.
We’ll have more with this story as soon as information becomes available.
