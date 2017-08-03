Local

Area evacuated after gas leak in Turlock

By Rosalio Ahumada

August 03, 2017 8:47 AM

TURLOCK

Authorities evacuated an area near the 1400 block of North Golden State Boulevard on Thursday morning for a reported gas leak.

The Turlock Fire Department responded to the reported gas leak shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said a backhoe struck an outside gas line, which caused the leak.

Fire officials were waiting for a crew from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to stop the gas leak.

We’ll have more with this story as soon as information becomes available.

