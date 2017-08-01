Walk through the new Modesto Smart & Final Extra!

New Turlock burger joint Cosmos Burgers has replaced Alcatraz Burger across from California State University, Stanislaus. The restaurant has kept the old favorites from Alcatraz while adding new items.
A foster parent with Pupz N Palz rescue in Modesto found Mitchell wondering onto Highway 99 in the middle of the night Wednesday. He had puncture wounds and abrasions all over his body. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
Modesto has declared a downtown apartment building unsafe and unfit for occupancy, and the owner is evicting the roughly 80 poor people — including about a dozen children. But the city is scrambling to find housing for these tenants at time when decent, affordable housing for the poor is at a premium.
Get a tour of the new Glamp Ground at Bear Valley Mountain Resort. The luxury tents feature queen-size beds, electricity, wood-burning stoves and more creature comforts. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)