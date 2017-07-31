Firefighters free two from overturned vehicle in Modesto

Firefighters freed two people from an overturned vehicle after it crashed with a van on Scenic Drive just east of downtown Modesto.
The two occupants of the overturned silver Jeep Patriot were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to Modesto police spokeswoman Heather Graves. Police said the man and the woman in the Jeep appeared to have suffered minor injuries.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Scenic at High Street, two blocks west of Bodem Street.
A Chevrolet van was heading south on High Street. Graves said the van stopped at the stop sign but failed to yield to traffic on Scenic.
The van moved through the westbound lanes, before colliding with the Jeep that was heading east on Scenic. The small sport utility vehicle rolled and came to rest on its driver side, facing a northwesterly direction near the curb on Scenic’s right eastbound lane.
Firefighters from the Modesto Fire Department used red-and-blue struts called “Rescue 42s” to stabilize the overturned Jeep while they freed the driver and the passenger. The firefighters removed the Jeep’s front windshield before carefully removing the injured occupants.
Graves said nobody was cited at the crash site. The crash remained under investigation.
Eastbound traffic on Scenic was slowed for about an hour as officers worked to clear the crash site.
