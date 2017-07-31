Names released of two who died in pickup crash with train near Denair

Stanislaus County coroner officials on Monday released the names of two people from Ceres who died early Saturday, when their pickup was struck by a train near Denair.
Jesus Velasquez, 36, and Marie Hernandez, 55, were pronounced dead at the scene. The California Highway Patrol reported that Velasquez drove around an activated railroad crossing arm as the train moved through the area about 70 mph.
The deadly crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. on East Keyes Road and Santa Fe Avenue, just north of Denair. Velasquez was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup south on Santa Fe, and Hernandez was a passenger in the vehicle.
The CHP said Velasquez turned west onto East Keyes Road and drove around the railroad crossing arm. Then, the commercial freight train heading south on the BNSF railroad plowed into the pickup’s passenger side.
Authorities closed East Keyes Road, between Barnhart and Zeering roads, for about two hours as the CHP investigated the crash. The CHP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
CHP Sgt. Michael Brush on Saturday warned drivers that trying to beat a train by driving around activated railroad crossing arms puts lives at risk.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments