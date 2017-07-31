Wildfires continue in Tuolumne County, evacuation advisories remain

Authorities on Monday asked residents to just remain alert for any possible evacuations as two wildfires in Tuolumne County continued to burn nearly 900 acres near Twist and Jacksonville roads.
The evacuation advisory remained in effect Monday morning for residents near Twist and Lime Kiln roads, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Authorities have closed Algerine Road near Lime Kiln and Wards Ferry roads, a few miles south of Jamestown.
Firefighters had 15 percent containment on the Twist Fire, which started Sunday and had burned 180 acres by Monday morning, Cal Fire reported. The Twist Fire was burning south of Algerine Road.
Not far from the Twist Fire, the Jacksonville Fire had burned 690 acres as of Sunday evening. Firefighters had 73 percent of the wildfire contained, making significant progress since the blaze erupted about 1:50 p.m. Saturday.
Cal Fire officials on Monday morning had not yet released an update on the Jacksonville Fire. Jacksonville Road connects the Jamestown area with Highway 120 at Don Pedro Reservoir.
The cause has not been reported for either fire. They are among many wildfires that have scorched California this year, burning hundreds of thousands of acres.
Cal Fire said it was working with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department on potential evacuations.
