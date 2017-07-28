Air conditioner fire displaces 19 people in south Modesto

The wrong electrical cord to power an air conditioner sparked a fire early Friday at a south Modesto apartment complex, displacing 12 adults and seven children.
The fire was reported about 4:40 a.m. at the single-story apartment complex in the 100 block of Imperial Avenue, just west of Crows Landing Road and across the street from Modesto Fire Department Station 10.
Eight to 10 people were living in a 300-square foot apartment where the fire started, including several children, said Modesto Fire Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg.
Residents in the apartment were using a window-unit air conditioner to cool their home. They were using a power cord not equipped to provide electricity to the air conditioner, Jesberg said. Investigators determined the wrong electrical cord started the accidental fire in the apartment.
Firefighters arrived and spotted heavy flames and smoke coming from the burning apartment near the north end of the apartment complex. Jesberg said the firefighters went inside and had the fire under control within 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. Jesberg said the fire mostly damaged two apartments on the north end.
There was a fear the fire compromised some of the utility wires that went through the common attic space shared by six apartments, so authorities shut down electricity, gas and water for those apartments.
Some residents living in the nearby apartments also were displaced. Red Cross officials were called to help the residents find a temporary place to stay.
