Construction workers doing in-ground pipe work outside the Medical Arts Building at 700 17th St. in downtown Modesto on Monday morning (07-25-16) were ready for the heat, with water jugs and cups on the backs of their trucks. Daniel Gutierrez with Irish Construction of Ceres re-hydrates with a sports drink about 9:45 a.m. Monday.
Construction workers doing in-ground pipe work outside the Medical Arts Building at 700 17th St. in downtown Modesto on Monday morning (07-25-16) were ready for the heat, with water jugs and cups on the backs of their trucks. Daniel Gutierrez with Irish Construction of Ceres re-hydrates with a sports drink about 9:45 a.m. Monday. Deke Farrow File Photo
Construction workers doing in-ground pipe work outside the Medical Arts Building at 700 17th St. in downtown Modesto on Monday morning (07-25-16) were ready for the heat, with water jugs and cups on the backs of their trucks. Daniel Gutierrez with Irish Construction of Ceres re-hydrates with a sports drink about 9:45 a.m. Monday. Deke Farrow File Photo

Local

Modesto has double the rate of 100-degree days in 2017. When will the next one be?

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

July 25, 2017 7:48 AM

Modesto has had 21 days of 100-degree weather so far this year, which is more than double the average rate, according to the National Weather Service.

The average for Modesto through July 25 is nine days of 100-degree weather. The National Weather Service in Sacramento said residents this summer have experienced an above average number of 100-degree weather throughout region.

Forecasters said residents should enjoy the weather Tuesday and Wednesday with a return to near normal temperatures, but hotter weather will return Thursday.

Modesto’s high temperature is expected to reach 93 degrees on Tuesday and 96 degrees on Wednesday, according to the weather service. The high temperature in Modesto will hover around 100 degrees from Thursday through Monday.

It’s possible some areas in higher elevation will experience thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair

See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair 1:34

See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair
Modesto boxer scraps game plan, decides to go with Plan B 1:25

Modesto boxer scraps game plan, decides to go with Plan B
Badly injured dog saved by Modesto rescue 1:48

Badly injured dog saved by Modesto rescue

View More Video