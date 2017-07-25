Modesto has double the rate of 100-degree days in 2017. When will the next one be?

Modesto has had 21 days of 100-degree weather so far this year, which is more than double the average rate, according to the National Weather Service.
The average for Modesto through July 25 is nine days of 100-degree weather. The National Weather Service in Sacramento said residents this summer have experienced an above average number of 100-degree weather throughout region.
So far we have seen above avg number of 100 degree days. Enjoy the seasonal temps the next couple days. Warmer temps return Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WlZacJNvhK— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 25, 2017
Forecasters said residents should enjoy the weather Tuesday and Wednesday with a return to near normal temperatures, but hotter weather will return Thursday.
Modesto’s high temperature is expected to reach 93 degrees on Tuesday and 96 degrees on Wednesday, according to the weather service. The high temperature in Modesto will hover around 100 degrees from Thursday through Monday.
Near normal temperatures today, then trending hot late this week. Afternoon t-storms possible over higher terrain today and Wednesday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/hu3HN8YKD6— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 25, 2017
It’s possible some areas in higher elevation will experience thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments