See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair

An armed man sought in other burglaries in the same area struck twice in Manteca on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2017. He broke into two duplexes on South Veach Avenue in Manteca, California. Police are looking for the public's help in locating this man.
No one was hurt as a fire erupted in the kitchen of the Burger King on Carpenter Road. Health Department will check to see what needs to be done to let restaurant reopen. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
A woman was injured when she apparently lost control of a car while backing out of a store parking lot on Robertson Road in Modesto,CA, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, the California Highway Patrol reported. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)
Domingo Bustos Anaya agreed to a plea deal Monday (10-16-17) in Stanislaus County Superior Court which will soon set him free. Anaya has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he says he did not commit. Both sides explain how they reached a resolution. Video By : Joan Barnett Lee & Rosalio Ahumada
The return of St. Stan's in Downtown Modesto continues with its new pizza menu. The owners have partnered with Paul's Rustic Oven to make artisan wood-fired pizzas. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)
Members of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's dive team searched for evidence of a shooting in a canal in the south Modesto area on Thursday morning, Oct. 12, 2017. The canal is located off Hatch Road between Crows Landing Road and Highway 99.