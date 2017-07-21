Boy falls out of second floor window at Ceres apartment complex

A boy was hospitalized Friday after he fell through a window screen and out a second floor window at an apartment complex near Mitchell Road.

At 8:36 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of the boy’s fall at the Casa Grande apartment complex at 3100 East Whitmore Avenue. Ceres Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Serpa said the boy leaned against the window screen and fell through the open window, falling about 12 feet to the ground.

He said the boy’s mother was home with him when he fell. The boy’s father was at work. Fire officials could not confirm the boy’s age Friday morning, but Serpa said the boy appeared to be 5 years old.

The boy was in stable condition, and he was alert and oriented as medics examined him at the scene. Serpa said the boy did not have any obvious injuries, American Medical Response medics decided to fly the boy to a trauma center as a precaution to make sure he didn’t suffer any head or internal injuries.

Medics took took the boy in an ambulance to the Modesto airport, where a medical helicopter is stationed. The helicopter then took the boy to University of California, Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Serpa said it’s safer to drive an injured patient to the airport to be flown to a hospital, instead of landing a helicopter in a residential neighborhood.

In 2011, the journal Pediatrics reported that nearly 5,200 children were treated in hospital emergency departments each year after falling from windows. Some estimate that 15,000 kids a year are injured in those types of accidents.

Window falls occur more frequently in large urban areas and low-income neighborhoods, studies show.

The website Safekids.org, in a list of tips, says installing window guards and keeping furniture away from windows are among the best way to help keep children from falling.