Hickman man camping with son in Strawberry disappears after 30-foot fall

Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials on Thursday were searching for a Hickman man who tried to climb a fence at the Tri-Dam Powerhouse Tuesday night, and fell about 30-feet and hasn’t been seen since.
The sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was looking for Robert Bass, 32, in the nearby river and surrounding area where he was last seen.
Bass was camping with his 8-year-old son at Crandall Peak OHV Park in Strawberry, according to a sheriff’s news release. It was late and very dark when Bass fell, so his son could not see where his father fell.
The boy returned to a nearby camp to wait for his father, but Bass never returned. Campers in the area found the boy alone the following morning and called the Sheriff’s Department.
On Wednesday, the Search and Rescue team searched the camp and the area Bass was last seen with snorkelers, swift water teams, probe equipment and an unmanned aerial system.
The Powerhouse on Thursday reduced flows into the pool near the dam to lower the water levels, making easier for the Search and Rescue team to find him.
Bass was last seen wearing a gray tank-top shirt, black Fox brand motorcycle riding pants and black riding boots. Sheriff’s officials said he stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds and has green eyes with brown hair and a beard.
Authorities ask anyone who sees someone matching Bass’ description to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department at (209) 533-5815.
