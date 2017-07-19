Cal Fire officials on Wednesday morning had a better understanding of how much terrain the blaze had covered, saying the Willms Fire burning near Knights Ferry, California had scorched 19 acres.
Cal Fire officials on Wednesday morning had a better understanding of how much terrain the blaze had covered, saying the Willms Fire burning near Knights Ferry, California had scorched 19 acres. Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District

Local

July 19, 2017 7:34 AM

Firefighters gain 65% containment on wildfire burning near Knights Ferry

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

KNIGHTS FERRY

State fire officials on Wednesday morning had a better understanding of how much terrain the blaze had covered, saying the Willms Fire burning near Highway 120 had scorched 19 acres.

With better mapping, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Willms Fire had burned 19 acres near Knights Ferry. Firefighters battled the blaze throughout the night and had 65 percent of the wildfire contained, according to Cal Fire.

Crews stopped the wildfire’s forward rate of spread of late Tuesday. Earlier in the evening, the blaze was moving rapidly and threatening to reach structures in the historic town. On Wednesday morning, there was no indication from Cal Fire officials that the the wildfire continued to threaten any structures.

At 10 p.m., Cal Fire officials had estimated the fire had burned 35 acres and there was no containment. About 45 minutes later, the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District reported that fire’s forward progress had been stopped.

Cal Fire officials on Twitter thanked the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol for their help in responding to this wildfire.

Earlier reports by others on social media of the blaze covering 75 acres proved to be false.

There will be more with this news story as soon as additional information becomes available.

Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394

