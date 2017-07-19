Firefighters gain 65% containment on wildfire burning near Knights Ferry

State fire officials on Wednesday morning had a better understanding of how much terrain the blaze had covered, saying the Willms Fire burning near Highway 120 had scorched 19 acres.
With better mapping, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the Willms Fire had burned 19 acres near Knights Ferry. Firefighters battled the blaze throughout the night and had 65 percent of the wildfire contained, according to Cal Fire.
Crews stopped the wildfire’s forward rate of spread of late Tuesday. Earlier in the evening, the blaze was moving rapidly and threatening to reach structures in the historic town. On Wednesday morning, there was no indication from Cal Fire officials that the the wildfire continued to threaten any structures.
#WillmsFire forward rate of spread has been stopped. Firefighters will be at scene throughout the night to get containment and extinguish . pic.twitter.com/Hg8f4QWQxQ— CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) July 19, 2017
At 10 p.m., Cal Fire officials had estimated the fire had burned 35 acres and there was no containment. About 45 minutes later, the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District reported that fire’s forward progress had been stopped.
Cal Fire officials on Twitter thanked the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol for their help in responding to this wildfire.
@CALFIRETCU Multiple structures saved during the #WillmsFire. Fire coming up out of the canyon. Forward progress was stopped at 2247 hrs. pic.twitter.com/XlthCYyzj4— Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) July 19, 2017
Earlier reports by others on social media of the blaze covering 75 acres proved to be false.
