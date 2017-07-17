Firefighters repair porch after car crashes into parked vehicles, Turlock home

Two people were injured early Sunday when a car crashed into two parked vehicles, knocking down support beams for a home’s front porch along East Linwood Avenue.
Specially trained firefighters erected a temporary support beam to provide enough support for the home’s front porch until permanent repairs can be made, according to the Turlock Fire Department.
The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. at the home in the 600 block of East Linwood Avenue, a few blocks east of Lander Avenue in Turlock.
Firefighters arrived and found a Chevrolet Camaro had crashed into the two parked vehicles in front of the house, the Turlock Fire Department reported. The Camaro came to rest on the home’s front porch.
Turlock police and American Medical Response medics examined two people found lying on the ground in front of the house. One woman suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to fire officials. It was unclear whether the other injured person was hospitalized.
Along with the parked vehicles, the crash significantly damaged two upright supports on the porch, which created safety concerns. Firefighters worked with an official from the city’s Building Department to determine the extent of the home’s structural damage.
A squad of firefighters from the department’s Station 32 were called to the house to make the temporary repairs on the porch. The squad brought along its trenching and shoring trailer that hauls tools and materials needed to erect a “T-shore” on the front porch.
“Members of Squad 32 have received extensive training to shore up damaged buildings, making them safer before repair work is done,” Acting Fire Chief Gary Carlson said in a news release.
