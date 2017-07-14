What’s causing all that smoke in downtown Modesto?

An odor of smoke and an overcast sky above downtown Modesto on Friday morning is not being produced by any fire in Stanislaus County, according to local fire officials.
Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jelsberg said the smoky conditions apparent in downtown Modesto is possibly the result of a wind from the south blowing smoke north from the wildfire that has burned more than 13,000 acres in Santa Barbara County the past six days.
Jelsberg said he received a call from a woman on 12th Street in downtown Modesto, and she was smelling smoke inside her building Friday morning. The battalion chief said he contacted a few other fire departments in the area, and there was nothing burning in Stanislaus County that produce such conditions.
The sky appeared a hazy orange in downtown Modesto, and the smell of smoke in the air was evident outdoors. There was some smell of smoke in downtown Turlock on Friday morning, according to Turlock police.
The Whittier Fire in the Lake Cachuma area of Santa Barbara County was first reported on July 8. The wildfire, as of Friday morning, has burned 13,199 acres and 52 percent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
