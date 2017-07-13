Driver, cow injured in crash at Oakdale park under construction

A driver and a cow were injured Wednesday when a pickup hauling a trailer with cattle crashed into a fence at a park still under construction, police said.
The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. at Oakdale Community Park at 300 North Yosemite Avenue in Oakdale, according to an Oakdale police news release. The park is expected to be completed and open to the public in early September.
Police said the Ford pickup crashed into the fence and came to rest against a concrete barrier. A witness told officers that the pickup was heading north on Yosemite, made a sharp right turn and drove over the fence into the construction zone.
Investigators learned that the pickup driver fell asleep just before the crash occurred.
Oakdale Animal Control was called to the crash site to assist authorities with two cows and a calf that were in the trailer. Police said the driver and one of the cows suffered minor injuries in the crash. The other cow and the baby calf were not injured.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments