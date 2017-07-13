Crews begin removing train from Modesto’s Beard Brook Park

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Dairy cows kept cool at the Stanislaus County Fair Pause 0:45 Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house 0:19 Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift 1:34 Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto 0:56 Man suffers burns to his face but escapes Turlock house fire 1:04 Reported biker gang brawl draws heavy law enforcement response 1:49 Inaugural Celtic and Renaissance festival at Modesto's Graceada Park 1:19 Hash oil explosion in Riverbank leads to serious burns 1:15 Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire 1:06 Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Workers were removing the locomotive in Beard Brook Park in Modesto on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The massive steam engine has been located at the park since 1960. The Santa Fe No. 2921 train once was a popular attraction for kids who loved to climb on it and play engineer. Rosalio Ahumada rahumada@modbee.com

Workers were removing the locomotive in Beard Brook Park in Modesto on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The massive steam engine has been located at the park since 1960. The Santa Fe No. 2921 train once was a popular attraction for kids who loved to climb on it and play engineer. Rosalio Ahumada rahumada@modbee.com