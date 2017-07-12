Firefighters on Thursday morning had 75 percent containment on a July 12, 2017, wildfire that had burned 59 acres in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County, California.
Firefighters on Thursday morning had 75 percent containment on a July 12, 2017, wildfire that had burned 59 acres in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County, California. Cal Fire
Firefighters on Thursday morning had 75 percent containment on a July 12, 2017, wildfire that had burned 59 acres in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County, California. Cal Fire

Local

July 12, 2017 7:02 PM

Evacuations don’t last long for 59-acre wildfire in Calaveras County

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

UPDATE: Firefighters on Thursday morning had 75 percent containment on a wildfire that had burned 59 acres in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

The Quail fire was first reported at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection initially told some residents to evacuate the area, but the evacuations were later called off as the danger eased.

It was burning in the area of Quail Oaks Road and Oak Hill Drive near Valley Springs.

Cal Fire officials urged residents returning to the area to use cause and not impede firefighters or their equipment as they continue to corral the blaze.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dairy cows kept cool at the Stanislaus County Fair

Dairy cows kept cool at the Stanislaus County Fair 0:43

Dairy cows kept cool at the Stanislaus County Fair
Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house 0:45

Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house
Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift 0:19

Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift

View More Video