Evacuations don’t last long for 59-acre wildfire in Calaveras County

UPDATE: Firefighters on Thursday morning had 75 percent containment on a wildfire that had burned 59 acres in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.
The Quail fire was first reported at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection initially told some residents to evacuate the area, but the evacuations were later called off as the danger eased.
It was burning in the area of Quail Oaks Road and Oak Hill Drive near Valley Springs.
Cal Fire officials urged residents returning to the area to use cause and not impede firefighters or their equipment as they continue to corral the blaze.
