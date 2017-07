More Videos

0:43 Dairy Cows Kept Cool At The Stanislaus County Fair

0:45 Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house

0:19 Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift

1:34 Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto

0:56 Man suffers burns to his face but escapes Turlock house fire

1:04 Reported biker gang brawl draws heavy law enforcement response

1:49 Inaugural Celtic and Renaissance festival at Modesto's Graceada Park

1:19 Hash oil explosion in Riverbank leads to serious burns

1:15 Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire

1:06 Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter

1:24 Medicare patients who were under ‘observation’ are stung by big hospital bills