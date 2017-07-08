Inaugural Celtic and Renaissance festival at Modesto's Graceada Park
Renaissance lovers ignored the hot weather Saturday and turned out for the first Modesto RenFaire, held at Graceada Park.
Medieval-clad participants, including a Spanish knight in full armor, braved temperatures that rose as high as 105 degrees in the afternoon to roam the park and delight festivalgoers.
Andy Alfaroaalfaro@modbee.com
