Inaugural Celtic and Renaissance festival at Modesto's Graceada Park

Renaissance lovers ignored the hot weather Saturday and turned out for the first Modesto RenFaire, held at Graceada Park. Medieval-clad participants, including a Spanish knight in full armor, braved temperatures that rose as high as 105 degrees in the afternoon to roam the park and delight festivalgoers.
Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Stabbing in Modesto leaves one dead

Crime

Stabbing in Modesto leaves one dead

A man was fatally stabbed near Fourth and I streets in Modesto, California, on Monday, July 3, 2017. Police are still looking for the suspect. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)

Kitten Palooza In Turlock

News

Kitten Palooza In Turlock

The Stanislaus Animal Services Agency held its first Kitten Palooza today (07-02-17) at Petco in Turlock, Calif. Sixty kittens were up for adoption and twenty found homes. Video By: Marty Bicek / mbicek@modbee.com

Highway 108 fatal accident

Local

Highway 108 fatal accident

Raw video of a fatal car accident on Highway 108 at Mesa Drive in Riverbank on Saturday, July 1, 2017. (Pat Clark/pclark@modbee.com)