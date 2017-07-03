Modesto firefighters tackle bedroom blaze that spread to attic of two-story house

Firefighters on Sunday afternoon spent a few hours tackling a bedroom fire that spread to the attic of a large two-story house in north Modesto.
The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m. at the home in the 2000 block of Stuyvesant Circle, just west of Viader Drive and a few blocks east of Dale Road. Neighbors had reported smoke coming from a second-floor balcony.
The first firefighters to arrive found smoke coming from the side of the house. The firefighters forced their way in through the home’s front doors and spotted flames that had spread to the attic above the second-floor bedroom.
The firefighters quickly contained the fire to the bedroom where it started and attic space directly above, according to fire officials.
The fire smoldered inside empty spaces and underneath roof tiles because of the way the home was built. Fire officials said the smoldering spots made it a labor-intensive operation for the firefighters.
Fire crews spent an additional two hours overhauling the areas burned by the fire to make sure no hot spots remained. The firefighters salvaged furniture and other personal items, protecting them from fire and water damage, fire officials said.
The fire appeared to be accidental, according to the Fire Department, and the blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.
