Modesto firefighters tackle bedroom blaze that spread to attic of two-story house

Sunday afternoon (07-02-17) fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Stuyvesant Circle in Modesto, Calif. for a residential structure fire; neighbors reported smoke coming from a second story balcony. First arriving crews found a large two story house with smoke coming from the side of the house. Fire crews forced the front doors to make entry, then located a fire that had spread to the attic above an upstairs.