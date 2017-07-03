Alcohol suspected cause of deadly crash near Riverbank in which 9-year-old rescued

Investigators suspect a 50-year-old Oakdale man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed Saturday evening on Highway 108. The driver died, but passers-by rescued a 9-year-old passenger from the fiery crash.
Isidro Rodriguez-De La Cruz died in the single-vehicle crash, according to the Stanislaus County coroner’s office. The California Highway Patrol on Monday morning reported that the boy in the crash was taken to a hospital as a precaution; he suffered bruises from the seat belt he was wearing. The CHP did not release the Oakdale boy’s name.
The deadly crash occurred about 6 p.m. Saturday on Highway 108 at intersection with Mesa Drive, less than a mile northeast of Riverbank. Rodriguez-De La Cruz was driving a 1999 Dodge Intrepid east on the Highway approaching Mesa.
The CHP said the car, for unknown reasons, veered out of control in a southeasterly direction toward the corner of the intersection. The car’s driver’s side struck a stop sign, a utility pole guide wire and a tree. The car came to rest facing west on the side of the road.
Rodriguez-De La Cruz was wearing a seat belt, but he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was in the rear passenger’s side seat when the crash occurred.
The CHP said investigators suspect that Rodriguez-De La Cruz was driving under the influence of alcohol, and it may have contributed to the cause of the crash.
People driving by who had a fire extinguisher in their car stopped and put out the fire, said CHP officer Michael Azevedo. Witnesses also helped the boy out of the car. The boy stood by at the crash site with Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies until he could be taken to Oak Valley Hospital in Oakdale.
Authorities over the weekend on social media and news outlets have urged drivers to stay off the road after drinking alcohol as many celebrate leading up to the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday. Area law enforcement agencies, including the CHP, have warned drivers they will be on the lookout for impaired people behind-the-wheel.
