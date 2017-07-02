Firefighters stop flames burning Turlock storage facility

Firefighters on Sunday morning stopped a blaze from spreading at a storage facility in an area with auto detailing businesses nearby.
The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at DMG Self Storage in the 1700 block of McCormick Street, just north of Fulkerth Road in Turlock.
Firefighters arrived at the business and found smoke spilling out of a locked storage unit, said Turlock Fire Chief Robert Talloni.
Without keys to open the storage unit, Talloni said the firefighters broke the locks and launched an interior attack to put out the blaze. The flames burned what appeared to stored furniture, including couches and a bed.
Talloni said there was a fire wall inside the storage facility that was not tall enough, so the firefighters were still trying to determine how many units were damaged by the blaze.
He said the firefighters took out some of the burned contents to make sure there were not any smoldering spots inside the storage units. Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
