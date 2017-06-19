Man submerged against canal gate near Turlock

An unidentified man was submerged against an irrigation canal gate near Turlock, California, on Monday, June 19, 2017.
Road rage reported in Modesto

Police investigated a report of road rage at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto, California, on Sunday, June 18, 2017 (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

MoPride 2018

MoPRIDE took over John Thurman field Saturday, June 17, 2017 for its annual event in Modesto Ca.

Modesto Brew Fest 2017

Modesto's first ever Brew Fest at Tuolumne River Lodge brought home brew beers together to sample and raise money for local youth soccer clubs.

Fire burns grass behind Sonic on Orangeburg Ave.

Modesto Fire Department responded to a small vegetation fire behind Sonic Drive In on Orangeburg Ave., Saturday June 17, 2017 just before 1 PM. The slow moving fire was put out quickly by fire fighters. (Marty Bicek/mbicek@modbee.com)

Where The Cool Kids Are

Children and adults cool off in the triple digit heat Friday afternoon (06-16-17) at the Stanislaus County Regional Water Safety Training Center in Empire, Calif.

Why former Ceres mom's hands tied in trying to help son

Donna Yadron has tried for years to get help for her 39-year-old son, Joe. The trouble, she says, is that Joe doesn’t know he needs treatment. That's one reason why she tells The Bee's Ken Carlson that Laura's Law is so important. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)

Dine 209: Modesto Beirut Falafel Hut

Middle Eastern comfort food is served up fresh at Beirut Falafel Hut, located near the start of Yosemite Avenue off downtown Modesto. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)