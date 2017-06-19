Man submerged against canal gate near Turlock

The body of a 51-year-old swimmer was recovered on Monday, June 19, 2017, by the Stanislaus County Fire Protection district, which assisted sheriff's deputies at Woodward Reservoir near Oakdale, Calif.
Modesto Fire Department responded to a small vegetation fire behind Sonic Drive In on Orangeburg Ave., Saturday June 17, 2017 just before 1 PM. The slow moving fire was put out quickly by fire fighters. (Marty Bicek/mbicek@modbee.com)
Donna Yadron has tried for years to get help for her 39-year-old son, Joe. The trouble, she says, is that Joe doesn’t know he needs treatment. That's one reason why she tells The Bee's Ken Carlson that Laura's Law is so important. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)
Denise Rast and her daughter Alexa discuss the child's journey and experience with rare ailment- Craniosynostosis and their annual fundraiser that pays for scholarships for kids to attend the Children's Craniofacial Association's annual retreat.
Prisoners at the Sierra Conservation Center host Special Olympics athletes for exhibition softball game to raise money for the nonprofit. The inmates organized the event over the past year as part of a career development program. (Andy Alfaro and Marijke Rowland)