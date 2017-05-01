Stanislaus civil grand jury extending deadline for applicants

The Stanislaus Superior Court has extended its application deadline until Wednesday as it seeks residents to serve on the 2017-18 civil grand jury.
The primary function of the grand jury is to act as a public “watchdog” by investigating and issuing reports about local government agencies that include county and city government, special districts and school districts. Qualified applicants will be interviewed by judges and court administration officials.
There will be 30 finalists chosen. Then, a 19-member grand jury panel with four alternates will be selected on June 28 in open court through a random process.
Grand jurors must meet the same qualifications as a trial juror, and the term is from July 1 through June 30. The selected grand jurors must be available at least 20 hours per month.
Anyone interested in serving can call the grand jury office at (209) 558-7766 or download the grand jury application from the court’s web site.
Comments