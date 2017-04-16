Man dies after fall from tree in Tuolumne County

A man died Saturday after a tree he was cutting fell into power lines, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.
The man fell from the tree Saturday afternoon in the area of Cedar Springs Road at Tuolumne Road North, less than a mile southeast of Twain Harte. About two hours after the accident occurred, sheriff’s officials reported the man had died from his injuries.
As of Sunday morning, sheriff’s officials had not released the man’s name. Authorities on Saturday evening had notified the man’s employer, a tree-cutting company, but officials were not releasing his name until his family could be notified.
No further information was available Sunday.
