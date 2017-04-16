Two-alarm fire starts in Modesto laundry room

Firefighters tackled a two-alarm fire Saturday evening that started in a laundry room of an east Modesto home before the flames extended to other areas of the house.
No injuries were reported. The fire occurred about 5:50 p.m. at the two-story house in the 3500 block of Highmore Lane. just south of Dry Creek Drive near Creekside Golf Course.
Initially, firefighters received reports that someone was sleeping and still inside the burning home. But all the home’s residents, including two dogs, were found outside the burning house, according to the Modesto Fire Department.
Fire officials said the blaze started in the laundry room, and the flames spread to the garage and to stairs inside the house. The cause of the fire appeared to be accidental, according to authorities.
When fire officials issued a second alarm, additional firefighters from Modesto Fire Department, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District and Ceres Fire Department were called to the scene. A total of seven fire engines and two fire trucks were used in putting out the blaze.
