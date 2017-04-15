Hundreds march and rally in downtown Modesto, calling for President Donald Trump to release his tax records and protesting Rep. Jeff Denham's support of Trump's decision. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
jsilva@modbee.com
More Videos
2:15
Tax March Modesto
0:19
6:40 am wreck on Highway 99 at Whitmore, Ceres
0:57
Amazon Unveils New Career Choice Classroom
0:52
Digging into farm soil health
2:48
Day of Remembrance speaker, 91, tells of Executive Order 9066
1:30
Science in the Community Day at Turlock's Brown school
Three people in a car that clipped at FedEx truck suffered minor injuries at 6:39 am Saturday on Highway 99. The truck driver was not injured said the Ceres Fire Department in Ceres, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)