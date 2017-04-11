Tuolumne River Rescue

The crew of an air-ambulance helicopter pulled a 35-year-old man from the Tuolumne River west of Modesto on Tuesday morning. Conditions prevented a rescue boat from launching. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
Bomb Squad at 14th and D streets

Authorities closed 14th and D streets in Modesto on Monday afternoon after a black, carry-on suitcase was left on the hood of a Sheriff's Department SUV. The bomb squad determined the suitcase contained binders full of paper. Kevin Valine/Kvaline@modbee.com

