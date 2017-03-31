Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

Brianna Williams, a survivor of human trafficking talks about her experience and plans for the future. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com
jlee@modbee.com

Local

Concerns raised over threat to senior meals in Stanislaus County

Howard Training Center, a non-profit in Ceres, makes and takes 20,000 meals a month to seniors in Stanislaus County through Meals on Wheels and daily lunches served at 13 congregate sites. Though only a small portion of its budget is derived from federal funding, it is still necessary to keep the programs going. Officials are concerned social services cuts in President Trump's budget would cause more hardships for needy seniors.

Crime

Attempted murder suspect arrested after pursuit

A man wanted to by Oakdale police on suspicion of attempted murder was arrested in Modesto Tuesday afternoon following a short pursuit that ended in a crash. A passenger in the vehicle with Bryant was detained at the scene, but later released. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

Local

Artist John Sams discusses his work

Modesto artist and newly licensed barber John Sams, who came to the city a few years ago after being paroled from San Quentin, talks about his artwork done behind bars. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Editor's Choice Videos